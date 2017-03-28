ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday barred the government from extraditing a US national of Pakistani origin Talha Haroon, who is facing charges of planning a terrorist activity in New York, USA.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui stayed the extradition of Talha Haroon and issued notices to the respondents in this matter.

Haroon Rashid, father of the accused, moved the petition through his counsel Tariq Asad Advocate and cited the federation through secretary Ministry of Interior, Superintendent Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, Islamabad district magistrate/deputy commissioner, Additional District Magistrate/Inquiry Magistrate Abdul Sattar Isani, and director-general Federal Investigation Agency as respondents.

Haroon stated in his petition that the petitioner was the father of Talha Haroon who was by descent a Pakistani, but being in the USA is holder of US passport and was living with his family in Quetta.

He told the court that while he was in Pakistan, he was falsely alleged to be a fugitive offender, while he had committed no offence in the United States, but while he was in Pakistan, he had been falsely alleged to conspire with others residing in the US to commit criminal offence after going to the US.

The petitioner contended that the allegations framed against the petitioner’s son are based on presumptions, surmises and conjectures.

He told the court that the matter was referred to Islamabad district magistrate and inquiry was conducted by Additional District Magistrate Abdul Sattar Isani to submit report regarding extradition of accused Talha Haroon.

Haroon added that the respondent No 4 after hearing the parties recommended/submitted report on 15 January 2017 to the federal government that the accused might be extradited.

The petitioner argued that the present president of the US, Donald Trump has very biased and prejudiced policy against the Muslims and in case the petitioner’s son Talha Haroon is extradited to US, his life guaranteed under Article 9 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 may be in grave danger. Therefore, he prayed to the court to pass order for the prisoner, Talha Haroon to be discharged. He also requested court to stay the extradition of his son, Talha Haroon.