ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday nullified a notification issued earlier by the federal government to bring the administrative control of five regulatory bodies under the line ministries.

IHC judge Athar Minallah issued a short order and set aside the notification saying that the federal government can place the matter before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for a decision under Article 154 of the Constitution.

On December 19, 2016, the federal government through a notification gave the control of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to the line ministries.

The court noted in the judgment that the constitutional provisions unambiguously provides that formulation and regulation of policies in relation to matters in Part II of the Federal Legislative List exclusively fall within the ambit of powers and jurisdiction of the CCI and it has been expressly mandated to exercise supervision and control over the regulatory authorities.

According to the IHC order, the Cabinet Division will see the matters regarding these regulatory bodies as per prior arrangements before the issuance of notification.

Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party (PJDP) member Muhammad Nawaz had filed the petition challenging the federal government’s notification.

The petitioner, who is a worker of PJDP headed by former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, adopted that the said act of the federal government was a violation of Articles 153 & 154 under which the CCI supervise the matters related to gas, electricity and petroleum.

The petitioner challenged a notification dated December 19, 2016, issued by Cabinet Division whereby administrative control of the five regulatory bodies was transferred to the ministries whose activities and functions they were supposed to watch, monitor and regulate under the law.

The petitioner said that these statutory regulatory bodies were established to promote fair competition and investment in their respective fields and to protect the public interest as these were autonomous bodies free from political influence.

He contended that Articles 153 and 154 and under Part II of the federal legislative list it was clearly mentioned that matters related to gas, petroleum and electricity to be controlled by the CCI that will play a supervisory role of the regulatory bodies.

The petitioner argued that giving control of the regulatory bodies to the ministries was a violation of the constitutional mandate and therefore without any lawful authority and legal effect.

He continued that this transfer notification had created a great deal of unrest and anxiety in different sections of the society as these regulatory bodies had been controlling the prices of essential utilities by ordinary citizens.

Petitioner added that once having taken the direct control of Ogra, the federal government had allowed CNG station retailers to fix their own prices rather than by a regulatory body.

He apprehended that the same will be in the case of electricity, telephone and gas prices for domestic use and ordinary people will be left at the mercy of big business concerns and multinational companies to make an undue and unjustified profit without being accountable to the regulatory authorities.

He had prayed to the court to declare the notification as unlawful and violation of the Constitution. He further requested that the notification allowing CNG retailers to fix their selling prices rather than the Ogra may also be declared unconstitutional and ultra vires of the law.

SHAHID RAO