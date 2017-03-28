SIALKOT-The PTI has evolved a transparent strategy regarding award of party tickets to suitable candidates ahead of general elections scheduled in 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab General Secretary Dr Yasmin Rashid.

She was talking to newsmen here at Sialkot Press Club on Monday.

She said that PTI Chief Imran Khan has assured the party workers that the party would award tickets purely on merit for the 2018 general elections, saying that Imran Khan himself would conduct personal interviews of the aspiring candidates before awarding tickets.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ensure early announcement of the verdict on Panama Leaks case, saying that the whole nation is eyeing on Supreme Court in this regard.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, who is also the chairperson of Insaf Professionals Forum (IPF), also vowed to activate the IPF at every level in the country by inducting sincere professionals in it.

She also announced the officials of IPF Sialkot chapter on the occasion.

Progress, edu interlinked

NOWSHERA VIRKAN-In the age of science and technology, no country can progress without equipping its youth with modern education.

Gujranwala District Council chairman Ch Mazhar Qayyum Nehra stated while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at a local school here the other day.

On the occasion, he pointed out that the Punjab Schools Reforms Roadmap is a revolutionary program for reforming the education sector in accordance with modern age needs. He said that the government is utilising all available resources for uplift of the education sector so that children across Punjab could be imparted quality education.

"Being Muslims, we are responsible for playing our due role in the elimination of ignorance from society," he said, adding education with ethics is a key to make a human a person in true sense. He congratulated parents over remarkable performance of their children, saying "children are future of the nation and without imparting them quality education, we cannot compete with the world."

UC chairmen, teachers, parents, social workers, journalists and officials from different government departments also attended the ceremony.