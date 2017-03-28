Karachi-bound passenger train collided with an oil tanker in Sheikhupura killing two people, including the train driver on Monday night.

According to the rescue personnel along with the deceased, five people were injured in the accident also. Minister for Railways Khuwaja Saad Rafique also confirmed the casualties.

Saad Rafique said, “Due to a broken axel the oil tanker was stuck on the railway crossing and could not move as the train approached.”

"After the collision, three carriages near the engine had caught fire, but it did not affect the other carriages," said Najam Khan, spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways.

Najam Khan added that help from Lahore and nearby cities was also provided. Firefighting vehicles battled to extinguish the flames.

Due to DSP Khalid Gujjar, the accident happened due to the railway crossing being ungated.

The injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

The Shalimar Express was carrying dozens of passengers.