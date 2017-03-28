OKARA-Tension between lawyers and police escalated on Monday following police raids on the houses of three out of four lawyers charged with torture on an ASI.

All the four nominated lawyers got pre-arrest interim bails from the court of Addition District and Sessions judge and also filed three petitions against the unlawful police raids, demanding registration of cases against complainant/victim ASI of the case no 309 registered by the Okara Saddr Police.

It is to be noted that last Saturday, four lawyers including Abdul Rehman Dogar, Rai Zulfqar Mumdera, Malik Numan and Rana Azeem along with others had allegedly beaten up ASI Javed Aslam outside Additional District and Sessions court.

After the incident, according to DBA General Secretary Rai Iqrar Kharal, the DBA office-bearers including President Zahid Bokhari met two DSPs to resolve the issue who agreed to settle the scuffle amicably. But later, a case was registered against the lawyers along with their alleged accomplices. The DBA leader claimed that the other night, the police raided houses of the accused lawyers.

In reaction to the raids, Advocate Abdul Rehman Dogar and Malik Numan filed petitions in the court of ASJ Hafiz Rizwan Aziz and Advocate Rana Azeem in the court of ASJ Asadullah Siraj. Both the courts issued noticed to police for Tuesday (today) and also sought record of the cases.

On the other side, all the four lawyers were granted pre-arrest interim bail till April 11, 2017 by ASJ Khalid Basher who directed the police to submit record of the case.

Meanwhile, a requisition has been submitted for a general house meeting DBA to discuss the incident. The DBA general secretary informed this correspondent that the DBA general house meeting has been convened on the requisition of the effected bar members.

Lawyers of the Depalpur and Renala Khurd tehsil bar associations observed strike to express solidarity with the lawyers of District Bar Association.