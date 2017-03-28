MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Staff Reporter): A man gunned down his mother and injured sister over a matrimonial issue here on Monday.

According to police sources, Akhtar, son of Taj, a resident of Lokri Mussalian in the Miana Gondal Police precincts was opposed to the engagement of his sister with their maternal cousin Ijaz. He asked her mother to break the engagement, but she refused. The difference led to quarrel over which Akhtar fired on her mother. She died on the spot where as her sister being nearby her mother got injured. The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

Meanwhile in village Dhoul Ranjha, Tehsil Phalia, Nimra, a student of 9th class was studying on rooftop where a live electric wire passes very closed. Inadvertently, she touched the wire and got electrocuted to death.

Meanwhile Afzaal Ahmed, 25-year-old was going to his farmhouse from his village Sarley, situated near Phalia. On way, the tractor overturned and Afzaal came under the tractor. As no one was around to witness the incident, he died under the pressure of heavy weight of the tractor.

Girl raped, scenes filmed

SAMBRIAL (Staff Reporter): A girl was reportedly raped and the accused filmed scenes of the abuse at gunpoint here at Mohallah Fazalpura on Monday. According to FIR registered by the Sambrial Police, the girl (identity withheld) was living at her aunt's house situated in Mohallah Fazalpura. The Accused including Abdul Waheed, son of Mushtaq Ahmed and Ahmed barged into the house where the girl was alone. They raped the girl and filmed the inhumane act. The police have started further investigation into the case.

Mother of 7 killed for property

SAMBRIAL (Staff Reporter): A widow was killed allegedly by her brother-in-laws over a property dispute here at Ghumanwali on Monday.

According to police, 38-year-old Fouzia was a widow and had seven children. A case was registered at Begowala Police Station against her brother-in-laws - Qaisar and Mudassar, sons of Nazir Ahmed. The accused managed to flee the scene.

Labourer's daughter kidnapped

SIALKOT (Staff Reporter): Seven accused kidnapped the daughter of local labourer from her house here on Monday.

According to the Daska City Police, seven accused barged into the house of Nisar Ahmed a young daughter Nasira Parveen at gun point from her house situated in Inam Colony Daska. The girl was alone and the accused abducted. The Daska City police have registered a case with no recovery or arrest in this regard.

2 women die as bus hits rickshaw

SAHIWAL (INP): Two women were killed when a speeding bus hit a motorcycle rickshaw here in Yousufwala late the other night.

The ill-fated family was returning to their village Chak 73/4-R on a motorcycle rickshaw after attending a wedding in Depalpur. In the meanwhile, a speeding bus hit the rickshaw in Yousufwala due to which two women were killed on the spot while 14 other persons sustained injuries.

The police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital. Rescue sources said that condition of two of the injured persons is critical.

Woman dead, son hurt by train

FAISALABAD (Nation Monitoring): A woman was crushed and her son sustained critical injuries when a train hit their bike here on Monday.

Resident of Madina Town, 45-year-old Shakeela was going to a clinic with her 14-year-old son Mohsin on a bike.

While crossing railway track at Novelty Bridge, the motorcycle fell onto the track and got stuck while a passenger training was fating approaching them. They tried hard to pull out the bike but the train hit them.

As a result, the woman died on the spot whereas her son sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

Girl goes missing

TOBA TEK SINGH (Staff Reporter): A girl who had contracted love marriage without the consent of her parents has allegedly been kidnapped by her relatives in Pirmahal here the other night.

The Pirmahal Police said Maryam Bibi had contracted court marriage with Muhammad Nawaz of Chak 678/19 GB. Her two brothers - Allah Yar and Muhammad Absar and two other relatives came to the house of Muhammad Nawaz and forcibly entered his house. They allegedly bundled Maryam Bibi into a car and drove off.

The police have registered a case against the accused.