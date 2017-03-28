KASUR - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have held the former Water Treatment Plant project manager on corruption charges here the other day.

According to official sources, the accused identified as Shabi Hassan had served as project manager of Water Treatment Plan in Kasur from 2008 to 2013. During the period, he was accused of embezzling millions of rupees of the public funds. He has been put behind bars at Kasur Saddr Police Station and a case has been registered against him.