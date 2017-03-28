SADIQABAD - March 23rd has great importance in the history of Pakistan when Muslims of the subcontinent unanimously passed a resolution for a separate homeland at a huge public gathering held at Minto Park in Lahore.

Speakers stated at a ceremony organised in connection with Pakistan Resolution Day here the other day. Shell Territory Manager Syed Abbas Shah threw light on the history of Pakistan Day, saying Pakistan is the result of the sacrifices rendered before, during and after the 1947 partition. Renowned business tycoon Ch Iftikhar Hanif pointed out that Pakistan is a divine gift for Muslims of the subcontinent where they can freely practice their religion.

Health Safety Master Trainer Waseem Shehzad said that the nation should follow in footprints of Quaid-e-Azam, adding not only the government or armed forces, every Pakistani is responsible for working for the development of Pakistan.