SIALKOT-Protest against the police failure to arrest killers of two trader brothers continued for the second consecutive day, demanding the police high-ups to take notice of the worst inefficiency and apathy of the local police.

Waseem and Muqadas, both brother, were shot dead by four unidentified dacoits on resistance during a daylight dacoity in their electronics shop in Gohadpur-Sialkot on February 23, 2017.

The Muradpur Police had registered a case (No 126/2017) under sections 34, 302 and 394 PPC on the report of Muhammad Khalid, father of the slain traders.

A large number of people including traders and heirs of two slain traders participated in the anti-police protest in front of the DC and DPO offices on Kutchery here. The grieved family and heirs of the two slain traders led the protest, chanting slogans against the police negligence and inefficiency.

The protesters including women and children were carrying banners and placards and chanted slogans against the Muradpur Police, for its failure to arrest the killers of the two trader brothers.

They also beat their chests and strongly criticized the Muradpur Police for remaining unable to arrest the accused dacoits-cum-killers despite lapse of a month.

On the occasion, the bereaved family announced to continue their protest till arrest of the killers.

The protesters urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Punjab Inspector General of Police to provide justice to the bereaved family and direct the Sialkot police to ensure early arrest of the culprits.

Later, the local police officials held negotiation with the protesters and assured them of early arrest of the accused at which the protesters dispersed.

Meanwhile, traders in Gohadpur have also warned to go on shutter-down strike if the police fail to arrest killers of the two slain traders within next couple of days.