ISLAMABAD:- The upcoming session of the National Assembly will start from the second week of April that will take up a host of issues including the population census underway across the country. “A summary to summon the National Assembly session from the next week of April will be submitted by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs within a week,” said sources. According to the sources, the upcoming session will continue for over two weeks and issues related to the population census were likely to dominate the session.–Staff Reporter