Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s activist Ali Haider Zaidi has criticized the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif on Twitter

He tweeted:

Nawaz roams around the country promising airports like we've struck oil & he has inherited Pakistan as his Kingdom! While we drown in debt! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) March 27, 2017





According to Ali Haider, Pakistan is drowning in debt but the PM doesn't seem to care.

This criticism comes at a time when PM Nawaz has paid a visit to Hyderabad and promised the people a university, Healthcare Insurance Scheme, an international airport and metro bus service for the city.