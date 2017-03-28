Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s activist Ali Haider Zaidi has criticized the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif on Twitter
He tweeted:
Nawaz roams around the country promising airports like we've struck oil & he has inherited Pakistan as his Kingdom! While we drown in debt!— Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) March 27, 2017
According to Ali Haider, Pakistan is drowning in debt but the PM doesn't seem to care.
This criticism comes at a time when PM Nawaz has paid a visit to Hyderabad and promised the people a university, Healthcare Insurance Scheme, an international airport and metro bus service for the city.