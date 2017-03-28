ISLAMABAD: Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Monday directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to establish its sub-offices at the district level within three months to effectively address the complaints of the consumers regarding overbilling against power distribution companies.

The committee also asked the government to revisit the Nepra Law to empower it as a regulator, said a statement.

The committee met under the chairmanship of National Assembly Member Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan here at the Parliament House. The committee directed the Nepra to take cognisance of over billing and issuance of detection bills on agricultural and domestic consumers.

The committee also directed the Nepra to strengthen its complaint resolution mechanism and investigate overbilling in respect of an instance pointed out by the member of the committee in Lahore Electric Supply Company region.

It also asked the Nepra to present average differential between the tariffs of K-Electric for the last 12 months, the statement said.

The committee decided to invite Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz – who is also the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) - in its next meeting to discuss the measures being taken by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad on sewerage disposal and waste management.

The members of the committee expressed their concerns on the spread of diseases due to reported disposal of sewerage waste in water courses wrecked sewerage pipelines in Islamabad.

The additional secretary of the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) apprised the committee that the sanitation and water supply comes under the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, therefore, the mayor would be in a better position to brief the committee about the rehabilitation plan of old sewerage lines.

The committee directed secretary Aviation Division to brief the committee about the commercial restructuring plan of the PIA and outsourcing of services at all airports in its next meeting.

It also directed secretary aviation to apprise the committee about the outcome of the investigation carried out into incident of smuggling of heroine through the PIA aircraft. The committee adopted the report of the Sub-Committee of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on the National College of Arts, Lahore and decided to discuss the same in its next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Parveen Masood Bhatti, Shahnaz Saleem, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Mahreen Razaque Bhutto, Pir Shafqat Hussain Shah Jilani, Asad Umar, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Moulvi Agha Muhammad, Syed Ali Raza Abidi, secretaries of the CADD, the cabinet and the establishment divisions and representatives of the concerned departments.