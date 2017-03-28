ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and South Africa Monday agreed to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries. This was agreed after series of interactions between South Africa Defence Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and the Pakistani authorities at the Ministry of Defence in Rawalpindi.

The visiting dignitary who is heading a defence delegation had interactions with his Pakistani counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif as well as Rana Tanveer Hussain and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

Chief of Army Staff of South Africa who is also on an official visit to Pakistan graced Pakistan Day parade held on March 23. According to official sources, Pakistan and South Africa signed an MoU on “Defence and Defence Industrial Cooperation”.

The MoU which establishes a Joint Defence Committee will pave the way for strengthening and diversifying through formal structures, collaborative programmes, exchange of information and training of the armed forces officers\soldiers. Acquisition of defence equipment as well as cooperation in Research and Development (R&D), Transfer of Technology, Coproduction/Joint Ventures in public as well as private sector, also fall within the domain of the signed MoU.

Later, the South African defence minister had a delegation level meeting with Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and both sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues in the fields of economic, investment and defence production.

Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan values its relations with South Africa and wishes to further enhance the existing ties. He highlighted the importance of enhanced defence collaboration between the defence industries of two countries, including joint production. Rana Tanveer said that military and defence relations between Pakistan and South Africa have the potential to grow.

The possibility of joint ventures for the manufacturing of defence equipment, formation of a joint commission on defence technical Cooperation was also discussed. Both sides agreed to avail the opportunity of excellent training facilities available in Pakistan for South African army personnel.

The meeting discussed the possibility of collaboration between HIT and M/s DENEL Land Systems and technical support for Fire & Gun Control System being of mutually benefit. Both sides also agreed to enhance collaboration between PAC Kamra and M/s DENEL Aviation for which interaction have already been established. Pakistan offered facilities for the construction of commercial as well as Naval Vessels at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.