ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary level talks between Pakistan and Turkey started in Ankara on Monday.

Pakistan, Turkey: FTA likely to be signed in May

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is leading a Pakistani parliamentary delegation while Turkish parliament Speaker Ismail Kahraman is heading the Turkish delegation, said a press release received on Monday.

Sadiq, during the talks, stressed the need for diversified relations between the two countries covering almost all fields. He said the parliament was the appropriate forum which could pave the way for wide-ranging mutual relations and bringing people of the two countries further closer.

Nawaz in Ankara: Transport deal with Turkey to come into force this year

Referring to the failed military coup of 15 July, he reiterated Pakistan’s support for democracy in Turkey. Ismail Kahraman thanked Sadiq who had called the Turkish speaker three times on the night of 15 July.