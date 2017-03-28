PM reaches Sindh with ‘fruit basket’ in hand

HYDERABAD/lahore - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Monday visited second-biggest city of Sindh and announced a number of development projects for Hyderabad, as part of his party’s renewed efforts to gain foothold in the province.

He announced the establishment of a university, launch of his Healthcare Insurance Scheme, an international airport and metro bus service for the city.

Addressing a jam-packed gathering of enthusiastic workers at a party convention, the prime minister also announced Rs500 million for the development and up-gradation of the city infrastructure.

He said Hyderabad would be linked soon to the rest of the country with a network of six-lane motorways, providing speedy access.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had badly failed in Sindh, the second-most populous province of the country, in the general elections – in fact completely washed out from there.

The other traditional major player in national politics, the Pakistan Peoples Party kept its grip on rural Sindh in 2013 vote, while Mutthida Qaumi Movement remained most popular party in urban areas of the province.

Thanks to an unsatisfactory performance during its government, the PPP, on the other hand, lost its niches in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Its top leaders, Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, have since then been making efforts to regain space in Punjab which have so far remained largely unsuccessful.

PML-N attempts to re-establish its footprint in Sindh too has met the same fate until now. But both the parties have launched fresh efforts, with Asif Ali Zardari on a political tour to Punjab and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif responding with a visit to Hyderabad.

The PM during his speech announced an initial grant of Rs 1,000 million for the yet-to-be established university. He also directed the PASSCO to increase its quota of wheat purchase for Sindh from previous 80,000 tonnes to 100,000 tonnes.

The prime minister also accepted the party leaders’ demand of providing electricity to as many villages as needed, besides providing supply of natural gas to the area.

He assured the residents of Hyderabad that survey teams would soon visit the city for data collection and then he along with programme in-charge Maryam Nawaz would come there to hand over health cards to the needy.

Nawaz urged the people to question the previous rulers [PPP leaders] for their apathy towards projects like extension of motorway from Lahore to Karachi and launching of more power projects to cope with growing electricity needs.

He apologised to the workers who had to return without hearing him owing to the shortage of space at the venue and assured them that he would again visit them keeping in view their enthusiasm and passion.

“Pakistan is changing. A new Pakistan is in the making,” the prime minister said and added that government had broken the back of terrorists.

He said peace was returning to Karachi with business activity reviving and labourers working in a peaceful atmosphere. The investors were back to hold their business meetings in the port city which had earlier been switched to Dubai due to law and order situation, he added.

The PM said “today heaps of garbage and pollution featured the Karachi city” as he recalled its past glory when there had been peace and prosperity.

He said peace was also being restored in Balochistan where a vast network of roads was being developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The PM expressed the hope that country would soon get rid of unemployment, poverty and illiteracy, and medical facilities would be made affordable to everyone. He said economic zones would also be developed throughout the country, besides establishing colleges and universities.

He said the loadshedding had been remarkably decreased and reiterated his resolve to eliminate it completely by next year.

Nawaz Sharif the country’s internal demographics were changing owing to development activities and road infrastructure being developed from Gwadar to China border. He said once the network of motorways was developed, one would be able to easily travel from Karachi to Peshawar in a day.

He said during the electioneering, the people should question the leaders of ruling parties of past as to what they had done to the country and plunged it into darkness.

“This is a very valid question. After this, you must decide as to who deserves your vote,” he urged the people amid chants of `dekho dekho kon aya, sher aya sher aya’.

The workers at the convention were carrying party flags and placards inscribed with pro-Nawaz Sharif slogans.

The prime minister said he had witnessed a great enthusiasm in Thatta, Balochistan, Punjab and even Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during his visits but the enthusiasm in Hyderabad was exemplary. “This enthusiasm seems to be prelude to a change,” he remarked.

Earlier addressing the convention, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the PML-N had made its presence felt in the province as the political party. The party has emerged on the provincial scene to provide alternate leadership to the masses, he added.

He declared that with the support of like-minded parties, the PML-N would form next government in Sindh after 2018 elections.

“We stand with those, who chant ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans, and will ferociously resist and counter anti-Pakistan elements by banishing their politics forever,” he added.

Referring to the PPP government in Sindh, the minister said a party wanted to win election on the basis of mere slogans or just posing itself as an oppressed.

He said talking about corruption did not suit the PPP leadership that had miserably failed to ensure good governance in the province which was deeply mired in corruption.

PML-N Senator Dr Raheela Magsi, in her address, said record development activities were being carried out during the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Welcoming the prime minister to Hyderabad on behalf of the people of the city, she said the PML-N government had put the country on track of progress after tackling all challenges.

PML-N leader Shah Muhammad Shah said the PML-N would change the fate of the country, including Sindh, where the people had been deprived of basic amenities for long.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, Special Assistant to PM Asif Kirmani, Senator Saleem Zia, MNA Waseem Ahmed, Senator Nehal Hashmi and Hyderabad Mayor were also present on this occasion.

The PM also met with delegations of people belonging to different walks of life, who called on him during a lunch hosted by Senator Rahila Magsi at her residence.

A delegation comprising MQM-P legislators led by MNA Syed Waseem Hussain apprised the prime minister about the problems being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad and urged him to announce a special development package for the historic city.

Mayor Hyderabad Syed Tayyab Hussain also briefed the prime minister about the efforts being made by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Corporation for the city’s development and requested him to announce a special grant for the purpose.

The delegations of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Ziauddin and Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry led by Muhammad Amin Khatri informed the PM about the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

A delegation of Hyderabad Press Club jointly led by senior journalists Ali Hassan and Lala Rehman Sammu apprised Nawaz Sharif about the issues of the journalists’ housing scheme and urged him to wave off the federal taxes on the registration of land.

A delegation of PML-N Hyderabad led by former MNA Shabbir Hussain Ansari briefed the PM about the organisational work of the party.

PM reaches Sindh with ‘fruit basket’ in hand

Agencies/News Desk