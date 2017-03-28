ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Nasir Janjua said Monday that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General (retd) Raheel Sharif leading the Saudi military alliance will bring unity to the Muslim world.

Talking to media after speaking at a one-day conference on security challenges in the Indian Ocean, Januja stressed that with his experience General (retd) Sharif will remove internal misunderstandings among Muslim countries. “Iran and other countries opposed of the alliance will also benefit from this.”

The government of Pakistan has agreed to give a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to former Chief of Army Staff General (Retd) Raheel Sharif to lead a 39-nation alliance of Muslim states led by Saudi Arabia.

After 9/11 when terrorists attacked the World Trade Centre in New York securing sea routes for countries became essential, National Security Adviser Nasir Janjua said. The United States and India have become major strategic partners in the region, he said, adding that apart from India 300,000 military personnel from the United States are currently stationed in the Indian ocean.

He added that that the geographical location of Pakistan makes it a gateway in the region, which further increases the importance of sea routes for Islamabad.

The resilient nation and people of Pakistan are on the rise despite three wars with India and perpetual war in Afghanistan since last four decades, he said while addressing a seminar on Maritime Security in India Ocean., he added

He said Pakistan is on its way to become a "Massive Trade Corridor "for the world. By becoming a Trade Corridor, Pakistan will become a Trade Hub, Economic Hub and finally Industrial Hub.

By providing the strategic connectivity, Pakistan will be able to play a better role to serve the peace and economic growth of the world.

Pakistan believes in "Cooperation instead of Competition" which will serve all the countries of region with equal opportunities, the NSA said.

"We need to improve ties at western front," he said while talking to media persons after addressing the seminar. He said that achievement of lasting peace in Afghanistan will pave way to gain benefits from the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project by Central Asian Republics as well as other states in the region.

Answering a question, he said that Indo-Afghan nexus is creating a two front situation for Pakistan. "We, however, believe that Afghanistan and Pakistan hold a future which is common and cannot be separated. Pakistan sees a great future along with Afghanistan which will come around with reconciliation, peace and stability in Afghanistan."

INP/APP