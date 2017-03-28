LODHRAN - Since financial year 2008-9 to-date, a total of Rs10.23 billion has been spent for completion of at least 1,076 development schemes across Lodhran district.

According to official sources citing budget documents, the PML-N government, during the fiscal year 2008-9, spent a total of Rs200 million on 41 development schemes in the district under MPA Package while Rs4 million was spent on 34 schemes under Punjab Development Program (PDP).

In financial year 2009-10, the government approved 89 development schemes for uplift of the district and Rs800 million were spent for their completion. Among the schemes, 41 were completed under MPA Package at a cost of Rs125 million, 10 completed under District Package at a cost of Rs150 million while 13 schemes were completed under the PDP with Rs488 million.

During financial year 2010-11, 49 schemes were carried out under MPA Package with Rs162 million, 22 schemes were completed under District Package with Rs150 million, seven schemes under South Punjab Development Programme (SPDP) with Rs440 million while Rs40 million were spent on the completion of 25 schemes initiated under the PDP. Similarly, at least 103 public welfare projects were also completed with Rs792 million.

During fiscal year 2011-12, Rs120 million was spent on 26 schemes wrapped up under MNA-MPA Package, Rs320 million was spent on six schemes completed under the SPDP while Rs40 million was spent for completion of 35 schemes finalised under the PDP.

In 2012-13, Rs160 million was spent on 36 schemes completed under MNA-MPA Packages. Similarly, at least 20 development schemes were wrapped up at a cost of Rs180 million during financial year 2013-14. A total of Rs50 million was spent on 15 schemes carried out under MPA Package while Rs130 million was spent for the completion of five schemes under the SPDP.

In 2014-15, Rs50 million was spent on 21 uplift schemes completed under MPA package. On the other hand, five schemes under Punjab Chief Minister's Rural Road Programme was completed at a cost of Rs470 million.

Similarly during 2015-16, Rs125 million was spent for the completion of 243 schemes. In this way, a total of Rs3 billion was spent to wrap up at least 654 schemes from the year 2008 to 2015.

During 2015-2016, at least 249 development schemes were completed at a cost of Rs96 million. A total of Rs222 million was released for 100 schemes of school education. Among the schemes, 37 schemes have been completed while work on the remaining schemes is underway. Similarly, 15 development schemes were completed under Millennium Development Goals Programme.

During the current financial year 2016-2017, the government has spent more than Rs299 million for uplift of the education, healthcare, sports and emergency services. About Rs1.4 billion has also been spent on 25 schemes being carried out under Highways Lodhran Division. Similarly, Rs400 million was spent for construction of DHQ Hospital, Rs115 million for uplift of District Police Lines, Rs81 million for uplift of Trauma Centre Makhdoom Aali, Rs50 million on New Gymnasium Stadium, Rs170 million on Computerised Land Records Centres and Rs84 million for construction of road from Dokata to Tayyab Awan Hospital.