ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan today expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Sheikhupura train accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He criticized the government regarding their non-serious attitude towards continuous train accidents and said it was disappointing, “What performance can expected from a government who cannot secure the crossing points of a train track.”

“The Railway minister is not concerned with matters related to its own ministry. He only criticizes others and serves the Sharifs. He either threatens the nation with ‘lions’ or ridicule the judges. Saad is more concerned about saving the corruption of Prime Minister’s family than safeguarding peoples’ lives,” said Khan.

“We will not accept their attempt to save the actual accused, while the small employees are blamed for the accident.”

“The railway minister should have resigned if he was a responsible person. But how can you expect morality from ministers when the prime minister himself is stubborn,” remarked the PTI chief.