ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said Monday that there was a need to sensitise the international community about the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in held Kashmir.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) here, the adviser highlighted the grave human rights violations in Kashmir which had intensified since July 2016.

The three-day trip of the IPHRC delegation was agreed upon during a visit of the OIC Secretary General’s Special Representative on Jammu and Kashmir Abdullah Al-Alim in May 2016.

The IPHRC delegation will also visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The eight-member delegation belonging to eight different OIC countries is led by Med S Kaggwa, Chairperson of IPHRC.

The IPHRC team will visit AJK to gain a firsthand understanding of the Kashmir dispute and will also visit refugee camps besides meeting with the Pakistani and the AJK leadership.

Aziz condemned the reprehensible Indian practice of using live ammunition and pellet guns as a result of which more than 150 innocent Kashmiris were killed, 20,000 injured and scores of others including young girls and children blinded. “The imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir had made the lives of innocent people miserable,” Aziz said, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry. The adviser said the Indian government has created a deliberate shortage of essential food supplies, medicine, children food, petroleum products and other basic amenities in held Kashmir.

“Children were denied their basic right to education as a number of schools were burnt and shut down. The Hurriyat leadership either remains imprisoned or under house arrest. People were barred from offering Friday prayers in a blatant violation of religious freedom,” Aziz said.

He hoped that the visit would provide an opportunity to the IPHRC delegation to gain a better understanding of the Kashmir dispute and witness firsthand the plight of the Kashmiri refugees who had migrated to AJK to escape the Indian atrocities.

“Indian denial of allowing the UN Commissioner for Human Rights’ fact finding mission and IPHRC to visit Kashmir is regrettable. Pakistan, in contrast, welcomed both,” Aziz said.

The adviser appreciated the continued support of the OIC for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and urged the delegation to highlight the human rights violations in held Kashmir and sensitise the international community about the gross human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces.

The IPHRC delegation expressed serious concern over the reports of grave human rights violations in the held Kashmir. They regretted that India did not respond to the request for a fact-finding mission to visit occupied Kashmir to assess the human rights situation. The delegation appreciated Pakistan for inviting them to visit Pakistan and AJK, the foreign ministry statement said.

The IPHRC had earlier requested the Indian authorities for access to held Kashmir to assess the human rights situation there. However, India did not respond.

Last year, in the wake of Indian brutalities since July 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights offered to send a fact-finding mission to Kashmir which was also denied by India. The IPHRC has a standing mechanism to monitor the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.