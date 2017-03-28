Deputy Chairman NAB Imtiaz Tajwar interim bail has been extended till April 6.

Special central judge Malik Nazir has granted extenion in interim bail of Deputy Chairman NAB till April 6 and directed him to appear before FIA today.

Imtiaz Tajwar took the plea that he appeared before FIA in connection with his investigation but investigative officer was not present there.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imtiaz Tajwar is facing allegations of misuse of powers and corruption in funds.