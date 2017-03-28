SADIQABAD - The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) stressed the need for resolving water dispute between the neighbouring atomic powers, saying the issue may trigger a deadliest war between the countries in future.

Talking to media here, SIC vice chairman Mian Ehsanul Haq Asad said that since the last two decades, India has been involved in water terrorism against Pakistan by constructing dams on waters of Pakistan's share. He said that India wants to turn Pakistan's fertile lands into barren by creating shortage of water, adding at least 52,000 children died due to disease caused by water-shortage. In 21 districts of Punjab, people are supplied polluted water which causes fatal disease like cancer, hepatitis etc, he regretted.

He urged the government to ensure early resolution of the dispute with India so that fertile lands of Punjab could be irrigate in befitting manner and no one would become victim of water-shortage.

Heaps of garbage annoying public

Heaps of garbage, piled up on the dual carriageway in front of Jinnah Sports Complex has become a public nuisance due to the stink emits from the trash.

During a survey conducted by this correspondent, residents of the area including Abdul Wahid Khan, Muhammad Imran, Waqas Saleem, Zulfiqar Ali, and Shahid Iqbal said that due to the alleged negligence of the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC), heaps of garbage have been piled up on the road located in front of Jinnah Sport Complex. They said that the trash is not only a hurdle in the way of pedestrians and motorists but the obnoxious smell has made the residents days and nights miserable.

They demanded the TMC chairman to look into the matter and take effective steps for removal of the garbage as soon as possible.