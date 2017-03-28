MAILSI - Instead of blindly cramming books' text, the students need to clear their concepts in science subjects for better exam preparation and get distinction in examination.

The students of the area are talented and have the ability to compete with the students of Multan, Vehari and other big districts.

The Educators Gulgasht Campuses CEO Muhammad Iqbal Ch stated while addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held here at The Educators Mitroo Campus the other day.

Mailsi DSP Rana Akmal Rasool said that the students are being provided quality education in this remote area which is not less than a blessing for them.

Mauza Sabndhal UC chairman Imran Khan Bhabha said that private sector is playing a vital role in educating the children and youth of the country.

On the occasion, students of different classes present different tableaus, dramas and speeches. The position holders were distributed shields and cash prizes.

Mailsi Press Club President Azizullah Shah, Syed Naveedul Hassan, Tahir Khan, Sohail Khan and Sheikh Zeeshan Ahmed also attended the ceremony.