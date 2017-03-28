Hundreds of schoolchildren are returning back to their schools in Swat valley now that the buildings, destroyed or damaged by Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), have been reconstructed or renovated by the government.

According to a report by Al-Jazeera, the Taliban especially targeted girls’ schools in the valley and completely destroyed almost 450 schools about seven to eight years ago.

Now new buildings are being constructed on rubbles of the old destroyed ones, report stated.

Many of these students don’t remember exactly what happened, but many can still recall what happened to their studies and their schools.

“First our study was stopped and then our teachers told us not to come to school because of increasing violence and threat to lives,” shared one of the girls.

Meanwhile, a teacher Nadia Khan recalled that Taliban destroyed all schools in the neighborhood and no one dared to come out because of constant fighting.

One of the schoolboys, Hazrat Ali, of a newly built school, said: “The Taliban tried to destroy our schools, our markets, and our lifestyle, but they could not damage our will to get education – and this is our victory.”

After improvement in security situation, there is resurgence in education and establishments of schools in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) and now the future of these students is in the hands of government, added the report.