Attacks by the Taliban and other militant groups are having a devastating impact on education in Pakistan, said Human Rights Watch in the latest report released a day before the Second International Conference on Safe Schools in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Around 25 million children are out of school due to which Pakistan is facing significant educational challenges. The report also includes statements from witnesses on how militants have disrupted the education of hundreds of thousands of children, particularly girls. The report also documents instances of military use of educational institutions.

“The Taliban and other militants have repeatedly committed horrific attacks on Pakistani schools, depriving students of their lives as well as their educations,” said Bede Sheppard, child rights deputy director at Human Rights Watch. “These audacious attacks often occur because, too often, authorities have protected militants or failed to properly prosecute them, and this needs to change.”

According to Human Rights Watch, “The Pakistani government should take urgent steps to make schools safer, and fairly prosecute those responsible for attacks against schools, students, and teachers.”

The report, “Dreams Turned into Nightmares: Attacks on Students, Teachers, and Schools in Pakistan,” has 48 interviews with teachers, students, parents, and school administrators in the Pakistani provinces of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). A timeline is given in the report that documents attacks by militants from January 2007 to October 2016 that have destroyed school buildings, targeted teachers and students, and terrorized parents into keeping their children out of school. Mostly these attacks were on female students and their teachers and schools, so girls’ have access to education. The report also examines occupation of educational institutions by security forces, political groups, and criminal gangs.

According to the report, Pakistan’s militant groups, including the Taliban, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, and their affiliates, use attacks on schools and universities to foster intolerance and exclusion. A Taliban commander claimed the attack on Bacha Khan University in KP in January 2016 and said, “We will continue to attack schools, colleges, and universities across Pakistan as these are the foundations that produce apostates.”

Taliban began their violent campaign against education for girls after they took over large parts of the Swat Valley in KP in 2007. Nearly 900 girls schools were shut down and over 120,000 girls were stopped from attending school. 8,000 female teachers were without work. For many girls, they did not return to school even after the Pakistan army had displaced the Taliban.