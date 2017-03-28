At least three people, including a policeman, were injured when two student organisations clashed in Peshawar’s Islamia College, reported Waqt News today.

The brawl between the two student organisations, details of which could not be ascertained, comes days after a scuffle between two student groups at the Punjab University in Lahore left five injured.

Students of the Islami Jamiat Taleba (IJT) had tried to halt a Pushtoon cultural event which ensued in a brawl between the two groups.

The university administration banned all student organisations following the incident. “Only Gate No.1 will be opened and entry in hostels will not be allowed after 10 pm,” a statement said.