SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha has geared up for hold its 5th convocation tomorrow (Wednesday). The full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be held on Tuesday (today) at 11am. More than 4,300 degrees would be conferred upon graduates of various disciplines. The convocations would be presiding by Chancellor / Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana, Lord Mayor of Oxford Muhammad Altaf Khan will also grace the occasion on the special invitation of the UoS Vice Chancellor. University of Sargodha has made special security arrangements for the convocation.

On the convocation day, only people having invitation cards would be permitted to enter the university. The university has also issued invitations to parents of position-holders,

UoG BA/BSc annual exams from April 4

GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) announced schedule for the BA/BSc/BCom (Part-II) annual examinations. According to UoG Controller of Examinations, the annual exams will begin on April 4, 2017.

The roll number slips and date sheet to all regular and private candidates have been dispatched to their respective colleges and home addresses.

If any candidate finds any discrepancy or does not receive his/her roll number slip by March 31, he/she may contact office of the UoG Controller of Examinations, Examination Block, Hafiz Hayat Campus, Gujrat (053-3643281) before the commencement of exams on any working day between 9:30am and 3:30pm. The date sheet is also available at UoG website uog.edu.pk./date.sheet.html