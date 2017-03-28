WASHINGTON - An American trauma surgeon of Pakistani descent has been named a recipient of the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honour 2017 - the highest civilian award in the US for immigrants.

US-born Adil Haider, who went to Pakistan to complete his undergraduate from Saint Patrick’s High School, Karachi and then medical education from the Aga Khan University Medical College, is among 88 recipients. There are six Indian-Americans, including journalist Fareed Zakaria, CNN’s anchorman.

Dr Haider is a board-certified trauma and acute care surgeon. After his medical education in Pakistan, he trained in public health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and received his MPH in 2000. Then he went on to complete his surgical residency at New York Medical College in 2005 and later joined Johns Hopkins School of Medicine where he completed his fellowships in surgical critical care (2006) and trauma and acute care surgery (2007).

The Ellis Island Medal of Honour founded by the National Ethnic Coalition of Organisations (NECO) is given annually to individuals whose accomplishments in their field and service to the country are cause for celebration, NECO said.

Since its inception in 1986, the medal has been officially recognised by both Houses of Congress as one of the nation’s most prestigious awards.

NECO has honoured distinguished and diverse Americans, including six presidents of the US, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as celebrated Americans such as Frank Sinatra, Lee Iacocca, Quincy Jones, Muhammad Ali, Louis Zamperini and Rosa Parks. The 2017 recipients will be honoured at a May 13 event on Ellis Island in New York.





SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT