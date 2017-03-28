The government will make sure no one enters the country without valid travel documents, said Chaudhry Nisar, in a series of vetting measure introduced by Islamabad to curb cross-border terrorism.

“No one will be allowed to enter Pakistan without visa,” said Nisar, the minister for interior, at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said the interior ministry will ensure transparency in visa-issuing process. “We are checking and verifying every visa application before granting anyone admission to the country, including diplomats,” he added.

The interior minister also said Pakistan will soon receive all visa applications online so that records can be maintained in a central database.