KASUR: A woman was shot at and injured allegedly over suspicion of having illicit relations here at Chak/41 Sarai Mughal the other day. According to the Sarai Mughal Police, the accused identified as Liaqat Ali suspected that his sister Robina Bibi, wife of Dil Muhammad, had allegedly developed illicit relations with someone. The other day, he argued his sister over the issue and opened fire on her. Resultantly, she sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital. The police are investigating.–