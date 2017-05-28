KASUR-The administration will ensure the sale of daily-use items on subsidised rates at Ramazan Bazaars and those, found fleecing the consumers, will be fined and jailed.

Deputy Commissioner Ammara Khan stated while inaugurating a Ramazan Bazaar at Railway Station here the other day. She said the administration has deployed officials to make sure the sale of foodstuffs at Ramazan Bazaars on officially-fixed prices. “The officials will inspect the quality of foodstuffs at the bazaars and monitor the sale of items,” she said, adding they will also fine the profiteers and send them jail. The DC also visited different stalls at the bazaar and checked quality of staple foods. Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmed Khichi and Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr accompanied her.

TWO DIE SEPARATELY

A married woman committed suicide while a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley here the other day.

According to Chunian City police, 32-year-old Samra Bibi was married to Muhammad Boota of Mianke Morrke. The couple used to quarrel with each other over domestic issues. After being fed up with everyday quarrel, Samra ended life by taking wheat-preservative pills. Police are investigating. On the other hand, Ashraf of Bahadurpura was on the way to Khuddian Khas along with his wife, Sharifan Bibi, on a motorbike. Near Noorpur Canal, a tractor-trolley crushed him to death while his wife sustained injuries in the accident.