SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that the PML-N government has won the heart of the nation by presenting people and business-friendly budget as it reflects the public aspirations.

Talking to newsmen, the federal minister added that the budget protects the rights of the people belonging to all spheres of life besides covering their needs and demands. He said that it will keep the industrial wheel moving towards the goal of the economic stability giving boost to the industrial sector. He said that the budget would also remove all the hurdles from the way of increase in the national exports. Ch Ahsan said that the federal government has allocated Rs9.5 billion for the establishment of four lane Sialkot-Lahore Motorway via Narang Mandi for connecting the Narowal region with the motorway. He noted that the work was briskly underway in Sialkot district’s various rural parts under the project.

He added that the government has also allocated Rs3 billion for the construction of main Sialkot-Pasrur-Narowal Road and its conversion into a dual carriageway.

RAMAZAN BAZAARS: The district administration has established seven Ramzan bazaars and 45 Madani Dastarkhawans for Ramazan in Sialkot district. The deputy commissioner stated this while talking to the newsmen. He visited Ramazan bazaars in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils and reviewed the arrangements.