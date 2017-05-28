LODHRAN-Arbitration court has been established in Lodhran and will start functioning from June 1 on the orders of Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah.

The arbitration court has been established under the supervision of District and Session Judge Malik Munir Ahmad Joyia. Civil Judge Grade 1st Syed Waqas Bukhari has been assigned with the responsibilities. The complainants wanting to get resolved their matters through arbitration their cases will be shifted to arbitration court.

The district and sessions judge told The Nation that provision of justice was their first priority and in this matter Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah was putting in his efforts for the provision of justice to the people.

He further said that arbitration court’s establishment will save the precious time and money of the people.

District Bar President Bilal Masood said that arbitration is the first step in the provision of justice and the attempt will serve as the support to the courts in a better way. Public Welfare Organization President Hakeem Asif praised the step.

Municipal Committee Chairman Sheikh Iftikhar Uddin Tari said that the judicial system always tried to provide immediate and cheap justice and now especially with the establishment of arbitration court, money of the illiterate people will be saved.