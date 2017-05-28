QUEtTA - Another businessman was abducted from Quetta’s Airport Road at gunpoint on Saturday.

According to police, unidentified armed men kidnapped prominent businessman, Abdur Razzaq, from Sangeen Housing Scheme at gunpoint while his vehicle was found in the said area.

Police have started investigation after registering a case.

A high-profile abduction case was also reported on Wednesday in Quetta when a Chinese couple was abducted from Jinnah Town. Police and other security forces have so far failed to trace out the abducted Chinese nationals.

TWO WOMEN DIE IN MACH TRAFFIC MISHAP

Two nomad women were killed and 15 others suffered injuries on Saturday when a truck carrying them turned turtle at Abegum, Mach due to over speeding.

As per reports, the Quetta-bound Dera Murad Jamali truck loaded with nomads encountered mishap at Sindh-Balochistan National Highway leaving two women dead on the spot while 15 others sustained wounds. Most of the wounded included nomad children and women.

The wounded were rushed to Quetta for proper treatment after extended basic medical aid to the patients in Mach Hospital.

The doctors said that condition of three children was critical.

The police said that driver’s negligence was behind the nomads-loaded truck mishap.