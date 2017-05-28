Hot and dry weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next 12 hours.

The blazing sun is raising the mercury level in the plain areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan. Temperature is likely to surge past 50 degrees in Larkana, Jacobabad, Nawabshah and Dadu whereas Sukkur, Hyderabad and Shikarpur will reel under 47-49 degrees.

Meanwhile, sea breeze will keep the heat intensity low in Karachi. On the other hand, various cities of Punjab including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan and Bhakkar and Balochistan’s Turbat, Sibbi, Naseerabad and others are witnessing scorching temperatures.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas. Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning was:-

Islamabad 25°C, Lahore 30°C, Karachi 28°C, Peshawar 25°C, Quetta 20°C, Murree 19°C, Gilgit 14°C and Muzaffarabad 21°C.