Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as an absconder.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Aziz said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif never asked for exemption from court hearings.

“Imran Khan is afraid of appearing and being investigated. He is an absconder and has not appeared before joint investigation team,” he said.

Aziz stated that PML-N is a party which respects the constitution and state institutions. He added that a JIT has been formed for investigation against Khan since 2014.

The party leader stated that Hussain Nawaz received a notice yesterday for appearing before JIT — probing the offshore wealth of Sharif family in Panama Case — and they appeared before the probe team today.

“We have always respected the judicial system,” the PML-N leader said.