Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MOITT) is formulating Digital Pakistan Policy 2016-17 to rapidly transform IT sectors of economy.

According to an official document, the ministry will submit the policy document to Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for approval.

The basic objective of the policy is to take into account the increasingly transformed role of Information Technology (IT) across all sectors of socio-economic development, accelerated digitization and a holistic knowledge based economy.

The policy will serve as foundation of a holistic Digital Eco-system with advanced concepts and components for rapid delivery of next generation digital services, applications and content.