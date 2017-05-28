MULTAN/VEHARI/BHAKKAR-The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) arrested more than 120 suspects including proclaimed offenders and drug-pushers, during combing operations in different areas of Punjab on Saturday.

The LEAs personnel also seized arms and drugs from the arrested accused.

According to LEAs sources, the police conducted search operation against outlaws in Jamilabad and Fatima Colony of Multan during which it searched 155 houses and conducted biometric verification of 190 people. During separate actions, the police arrested 61 suspects for keeping illegal arms and recovered weapons besides 186 litres locally manufactured liquor and drugs were also recovered.

As many as 38 suspects were held with arms and drugs during search operations in different areas of Vehari.

Heavy contingent of police launched search operations against criminals in Hyderabad Thal and Kalor Kot localities of Bhakkar during which 27 criminals were apprehended with arms.

The arrested suspects were being interrogated after registration cases.