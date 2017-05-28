K-Electric has claimed that electricity in Karachi has been fully normalised after a major breakdown was observed in 13 districts of Sindh including Karachi and Hyderabad during the first Sehri on Sunday.

Earlier, 70 percent areas of Karachi and Mirpur Khas were deprived of electricity. The power was interrupted in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and other districts of Sindh due to Extra High Tension tripping in Jamshoro 500 KV line at 03:00am.

Electricity in Orangi Town, Baldia Town, Surjani Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Malir, Landhi, Korangi Town, Liaquatabad, Buffer Zone, Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Scheme 33 and some areas of old city remained suspended owing to the breakdown.

Karachi has now been fully normalised after the power interruption caused by tripping in the Extra High Tension Jamshoro 500kV line. — KE (@KElectricPk) May 28, 2017

Due to the power outages at water pumping stations, 15 crore gallons of water could also not be supplied in the city.

“Initially around 50% of the city was partially affected, however strategic installations including key hospitals and water board pumping stations were energised through alternate sources instantly,” a statement said.

“All affected areas were restored within a few hours after power supply from the National Grid was also resumed. KE regrets the inconvenience caused to valued customers due to unforeseen circumstances and remains committed to serve the people of Karachi,” it said.