SAHIWAL - Four elderly persons including three women died due to heatstroke as mercury shot up to 47 degree Celsius here on Saturday.

According to health and rescue sources, dozens other persons including woman and children were admitted to DHQ and other hospitals with different heat-related ailments.

According to reports, the district braved hottest day of the summer season so far as temperature shot up to as high as 47 degrees Celsius since morning. Due to severe heat, 83-year-old Anwar Begum of Farid Town, 75-year-old Sugran of Fateh Sher Colony, 60-year-old Qasim of Joggi Chowk and 50-year-old Kurshid Bibi of Chak 86-6R fainted. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital where they breathed their last. On the other hand, dozens other persons were admitted to different hospitals of the district including the DHQ Hospital. The health department has advised the public to avoid unnecessary going out and adopt precautionary measures to avert critical condition.