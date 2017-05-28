FAISALABAD/ GUJRANWALA-Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani directed the staff of Ramazan bazaars to perform duties with passion and commitment to serve the consumers.

He further said that the duties of Ramazan bazaars not be taken as formality as the task required full responsibilities for providing every possible relief for the citizens during the month of Holy Ramazan.

He was inspecting the arrangements of Ramazan bazaars in Faisalabad city. He visited Ramazan Bazaar Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar and issued warning to the security staff to remain full active during the duty. He checked the attendance register of the staff, stock register, cheap flour & sugar register and complaint register and directed for proper and better entries on these registers.

During the inspection of weight and measures supervision stalls, he expressed his displeasure over the lethargy of staff and directed that the weight scales be inspected time to time and inspection report be entered in the register. He also inspected medical camp and directed the paramedical staff for keeping the necessary stock of the medicines for first aid in case of any emergency.

The deputy commissioner took a round of the stalls of meat, poultry, fruit & vegetables and other grocery items and inquired about the qualities of the essential commodities from the consumers engaged in shopping. He assured the consumers that quality items would be provided during Ramazan on controlled prices by the district administration.

He directed the Incharge Officers of Ramazan bazaars to follow Ramazan Plan for the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities, and said that the consumers be provided pleasant and disciplined environment in these bazaars.

In Gujranwala, the Gujranwala district government made 16 Ramazan bazaars operational, pledging to make efforts to provide quality fruits, vegetables and other commodities at reasonable rates during Ramazan. Additional deputy commissioner finance and planning Noorish Saba will monitor the arrangements of all the bazaars. Talking to the media, she said all the bazaars have been made operational, in each bazaar different products/items, including flour, sugar, pulses, rice and fruit/vegetables have been kept for sale and all items will be available at less rates as compared to the market.

She further said that the district administration has ensured the security of all bazaars and necessary arrangements including CCTVs cameras, walkthrough gates, etc have been done in this regard accordingly.