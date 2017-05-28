HAFIZABAD-A meeting of Municipal Committee Hafizabad, called on the requisition of opposition group belonging to PML-N, witnessed hullaballoo when the councillors belonging to both the groups exchanged hard words and chanted slogans against each other.

The meeting was requisitioned by 28 members of opposition group led by PML-N’s Malik Gul Nawaz Phool Awan and some PTI councillors. When the speaker of MC Khalid Mehmood Butt attempted to ratify the proceedings of last meeting, the councillors of opposition group requested him that the minutes of last meeting should be read out but the speaker refused to accede to their request.

Thereupon, there was complete hullaballoo in the House and the meeting ended in fiasco. The PTI councillors levelled serious allegations of corruption prevalent in the MC and accused the ruling group for their indifference in improving sanitary conditions and to remove encroachments across the board in the city.

The meeting was attended by 51 councillors including 28 belonging to opposition group.