Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said, "Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are the two sides of the same coin."

Shah while talking to media in Islamabad said that the situation of the country foretells that both the leaders would be disqualified.

“First Nawaz Sharif, then Imran Khan will be disqualified,” said Shah.

"The two complement each other and are waiting to get saved anyhow, but it seems it won’t be the case," added Shah.

"Now the issue of ‘minus one’ is not being discussed, by the looks of the ongoing cases of both the parties against each other, it appears that first Nawaz will be disqualified and then it will be Imran’s turn," he said.