SIALKOT-Industrialists’ bodies urged the government to pay all the sales tax refunds till August 2017 to the exporters as per the announcement it made in the federal budget.

Talking to the newsmen at SCCI here, SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta hailed the government for continuing the zero rating sales tax policy for the country’s five export sectors.

Commenting on the 2017-18 budget speech, he said it would help the export sectors boom. He said that it would boost export-oriented sports goods, surgical, leather and garments industries, however, the early clearance of all the prolonged pending sales tax refund claims of the Sialkot exporters would inject the fresh blood into these industries.

He said that government has won the hearts of the exporters by announcing the zero rating policy. He said that the policy will also help control corruption.

He said that government understood the grievances of the export sectors, thus announced to continue the direly needed zero rating tax policy for five export sectors.

On this occasion, the Sialkot based central Chairman of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ejaz A. Khokhar also urged the government to allocate special development funds for the value addition of the textile and garments industries.

TEACHER HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Rehan, a teacher at Govt High School Head Marala-Sialkot, for withdrawing R0.5 million from the school’s bank account through fraud.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) also arrested a notorious human trafficker Shehbaz Ahmed Mehar from village Uchiyaan Kharoliyaan, Daska tehsil. The accused would send people abroad illegally. FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

Likewise, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested eight notorious human traffickers from Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts, during the ongoing crackdown. Accused Akram, Khalid, Qaiser, Nasir, Sajid, Atif, Iqbal and Shamas were sending the innocent people abroad illegally after getting big amounts by showing them the golden dreams of lucid future abroad.