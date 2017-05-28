A couple has been tortured by the kiln owner for demanding their wages in Jhang today.

Taking to media sources, labourer Nazeer and his wife told that they had been working at the kiln of Chaudhry Ibrar for some days. When Nazeer asked for his wages, Chaudhry Ibrar and his son started beating him with batons. Nazeer’s wife said she tried to stop the owners from torturing her husband, but they resorted to baton charge on her which injured her backbone. Nazeer’s wife told that she is unable to walk after the abuse.

The couple has been shifted to a near-by hospital for the treatment while they have urged the Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice and subsequent action against the incident.