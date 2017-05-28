Many citizens of Karachi had to eat their first Sehri of Ramazan in darkness after several areas of the provincial capital descended into darkness due to a major power breakdown.

According to reports, 70 per cent of Karachi was hit by a power breakdown.

The power distribution in various parts of the city adversely affected as result of the tripping, causing power outage for more than two hours before Ramzan’s sehri, adding to the misery of the citizens in suffocating summer nights.

The power breakdown affected several neighbourhoods of the city, including PECHS Block 2, Shah Faisal Colony, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saudabad, Sir Syed Town, North Karachi, Superhighway, Hyderi, Liaquatabad, Shah Faisal Colony, Malir, Malir Halt, Rafah-e-Aam, Airport, Numaish, Keamari, Jackson, Kharadar, Hawksbay, Shadman Town, and Federal-B Area.

The gas supply to the affected areas was also disrupted.

A spokesman of K-Electric claimed that outages were caused due to a tripping in 500-KV Jamshoro Line.

Moreover, the main transmission line of K-electric tripped in Hub – a city situated on outskirts of Karachi – reportedly causing eleven more grid stations to trip.

Subsequently, all pumping stations have also stopped functioning as result of power outages, sources at Karachi Water Board said.

Meanwhile, power distribution affected in several districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Matyari, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar for several hours.

Hyderabad Electricity Supply Corporation (HESCO) spokesperson Muhammad Sadiq told media that 76 grid stations of the utility in 13 districts have tripped.

While K-Electric (KE) spokesperson Sadia Dada said that the process to restore power is underway and it might take two or three hours to restore power to the affected areas.

However, the power to the affected areas could not be restored within said time.

It was the fourth major breakdown in the city in this summer that resulted in power outage for hours in the metropolis.

On the other hand, the residents of Karachi have showed their resentments on social media over the electricity load shedding and asked the authorities to utilise all the resources to control the situation.

“Tripping of a 500-KV Jamshoro transmission line caused the power outage,” K-Electric spokesperson Sadia Dada explained, adding that efforts are underway to normalise the affected areas.

Sources in Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) warned of water supply crisis in the city as major pumping stations were without electricity.