A man, identified as Nomi, stabbed his brother-in-law to death in Multan’s New Al-Madina colony today.

The man, who the police said is a drug addict, entered his brother-in-law’s home and attacked the latter and his four children, the police said.

The children, aged between three and 10 years, were wounded by the knife attack and shifted to Nishtar Hospital for medical assistance.

“The wife of the deceased man is out of the country for pilgrimage,” the police said, adding that the accused will be arrested soon.