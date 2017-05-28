MIAN CHANNU:-A man allegedly axed to death his sister for honour and surrendered to police here on Saturday. Police said that the incident took place in Kaccha Khuh area of Mian Channu where a man over suspicion of illicit relations axed to death his sister. The body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The murderer surrendered to police after committing the crime.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 28-May-2017 here.
Man kills sister for ‘honour’ in Mian Channu
