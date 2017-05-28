ISLAMABAD - MQM-Pakistan will make efforts to convince the government to accommodate its shadow budget’s recommendations in the current financial bill, 2017-18. “MQM will not just criticise the budgetary proposals but will try to convince the government to accommodate its shadow budget’s recommendations in the federal budget,” said MQM’s lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

MQM every year presents its shadow budget around a week before presentation of the federal budget. The party had even presented its shadow budgets when it was government’s partner in the past.

MQM a couple of days before maintained its previous record to present shadow budget suggesting that GST should be reduced to 9 per cent from existing 17 per cent. The third opposition party will avoid creating any rumpus during the budget speeches from the government side.

“MQM will try to convince the government to increase salaries from 10 per cent to at least 15 per cent,” said MQM MNA, sharing party’s strategy about budget debate in the National Assembly. His party will ask government to levy taxes on agriculture sector by amending the Constitution. “The party will also propose transferring the agriculture sector from provinces to the federal government,” he added.

The debate on federal budget 2017-18 will start from coming Monday (29th May). Government, as per its plan, will try to pass the budget on June 14.