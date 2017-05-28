Hussain Nawaz, son of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, will testify in front of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) today, reported Waqt News.

JIT was established by Supreme Court to further probe Panama Leaks scandal.

According to details, Hussain Nawaz along his legal team has reached Judicial Academy in Islamabad.

"I will present my stance in front of JIT," he told media outside the academy.

He further stated that he received JIT notice yesterday and their was no questionnaire with it.

All members of JIT have also reached the academy for today’s meeting, stated the media reports.

Earlier, JIT sent a notice to Hussain Nawaz with verdict of Supreme Court under which Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz have asked to ensure their presence in front of JIT for investigation.

Hussain Nawaz, however, has already raised questions about impartiality of two out of six members of JIT.

In an application to Supreme Court, he has asked for an appropriate action against those members.

Three-member bench will hear application of Hussain Nawaz on Monday.

While talking to media, Hussain Nawaz stated that he did not raise questions on any individual rather on his conduct. "I will raise questions about conduct of any JIT member on which I will have reservations," he added.

Large number of PML-N workers, leaders and Islamabad Mayor has also reached outside the academy to show their support for son of the premier.

While commenting on reluctance of Hussain Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan stated that he is not surprised on hesitation of PM's son as even his father could not play without his own umpires.

NS cldnt play under neutral umpires.Seems to run in the family: Must have everything in their control, hence reluctance to appear before JIT https://t.co/KX4ykf8F65 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 27, 2017



