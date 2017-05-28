Petroleum prices have been set to decrease from June 1st by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), according to draft statement.

It has been recommended in the drafted summary that the petrol price should be reduced by Rs 2.10 per liter.

In addition, a reduction of Rs 1.80 per liter in high speed diesel and of Rs 1.50 per liter in light speed diesel has been recommended in the summary drafted by the regulatory authority.

The price of Kerosene oil is also expected to fall by Rs 3 per liter.

Sources revealed that new prices are expected to take place from June 1st after the approval is given by Ministry of Finance.